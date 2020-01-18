Image Source : TWITTER Ranveer Singh presents Harrdy Sandhu as dynamic Madan Lal from ’83 film

Ranveer Singh on Saturday introduced the fans to another one of Kapil Dev’s devil from the 1983 Cricket World Cup team, Madan Lal who will be played by Punjabi singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu. The superstar shared the poster saying, “PUNJAB DA GABRU VEER !!! Presenting @HARRDYSANDHU as the Dynamic MADAN LAL!!!” Harrdy also shared the same poster and revealed that he had played cricket for 10 years and always wanted to play for India.

The Punjabi actor wrote, “Not a lot of you who know me, know that I have played First Class Cricket for Punjab and Under 19’s for India. I’ve played cricket for more than 10 years of my life and Cricket was always my first love. Always wanted to play for the country and wear the Indian Jersey.”

He further revealed, “Circumstances were such that due to injuries, I couldn’t. Life has played a full circle for me, what I couldn’t do in real life doing that for my debut in Bollywood. Grateful for this opportunity to be playing the character of a legend - Madan Lal Sir.”

Earlier, recalling how he bagged the role of Madan Lal in Kabir Khan’s film, Harrdy revealed that during the promotion interview of his popular song Kya Baat Ae, somebody mentioned that he should try to get a role in the film since he has played cricket. He said, “One day, when I was in Chandigarh, he (Ammy Virk) called me and asked me to come downstairs. Kabir Khan is here and he wants to meet you'." The director than asked him to imitate Madan Lal’s bowling step and send him a video.

He added, “I practised and sent the video. But I did not get any call from them for almost three days. I thought perhaps they didn't like my video. But they called me again and said, First tell us, how did you do the action?’ They liked the video and said that they would love to have me in the movie."

