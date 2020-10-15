Ranveer Singh inspects damage after his Mercedes gets brushed against a bike. Watch video

Thursday, October 15, 2020
     
Ranveer Singh on Thursday met with a minor accident when a motorbike brushed his car from behind in Bandra. The actor is unhurt and safe. After the incident, the actor stepped out of his car to inspect the damage and drove off after a few minutes.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2020 20:36 IST
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had a minor road accident on Thursday when a motorbike brushed his car from behind in Bandra. The actor is unhurt and safe. After the incident, the actor stepped out of his car to inspect the damage and drove off after a few minutes. Sharing a video of the incident on his verified Instagram account, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani wrote: "A minor incident occured when a bike brushed #RanveerSingh car in Bandra, we later snapped him entering another building."

In the video shared by Bhayani, Ranveer can be seen waving at the paparazzi. Have a look

The actor was clicked in Bandra today. Check out his pictures here:

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports biopic "83", where he essays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer's wife, actress Deepika Padukone, plays Kapil Dev's wife, Romi.

He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline. Speaking about his project, he told HT in an interview, "Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices."

-With IANS inputs

