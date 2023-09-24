Ranbir Kapoor's new look goes viral; dons customised cap with daughter's name 'Raha' | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL BHAYANI'S VIDEO Ranbir Kapoor's new customised cap

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo were blessed with baby girl, Raha Kapoor, in November last year. The celebrity couple never misses a chance to showcase their love towards their daughter. The recent one came when Ranbir Kapoor went for Ganpati Darshan at the T-Series office on Sunday. The actor was seen in a completely different look, where he was spotted wearing an oversized navy blue-coloured shirt with matching pants. He completed his look by wearing a cap, which caught everyone's attention. It was specially customised with his daughter Raha's name over it along with a pink teddy bear.

A few pictures and videos of Ranbir are doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen Ganpati Aarti and distributing sweets to paparazzi.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple ahead of Chandramukhi 2 release

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's journey

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, last year and announced their pregnancy in June with a special post on Instagram. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on November 6 and they named her Raha, which was choosen by newborn's ''wise and wonderful Dadi''. Alia Bhatt shared an adorabloe post, revealing the name of her daughter and wrote, ''Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.''

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kiku Sharda pens long emotional note after losing both parents within two months

Since Ranbir is not officially on any social media platform, Alia has been regularly sharing pictures of their happy sweet family.

Latest Entertainment News