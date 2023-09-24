The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kiku Sharda pens long emotional note after losing both parents within two months

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiku Sharda lost both his mother and father in just a span of two months,.

Comedian-actor Kiku Sharda, popularly known for his stint in The Kapil Sharma Show, suffered one of the biggest loses of his life in just a span of two months. His mother passed away in July and now a few days back he even lost his father. Kiku on Sunday took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his parents along with a long emotional note. In his post, he remembered his parents' sweet memories with him and expressed his emotions. In the beginning of his post, he informed that he lost his mother and father within the last two months.

Recalling his mother, the actor wrote that he is missing her very much and never thought of a life without her. ''aapki bahut yaad aati hai maa, aapke bina life ke baare mein kabhi socha nahi tha. Ab mere TV shows ke baare mein mujhe feedback kaun dega, mujhe kaun bataiga ki main kaha galat ja raha hoon aur kahan sahi, meri har kaamyabi par khush kaun hoga aur mere har setback par dukhi kaun hoga. KBC ka episode dekh kar mujhe call kaun karega aur bataiga ke aaj Amithabh Bachchan ne kya mazedaar kiya. Mujhe aur bahut kuch sunna tha aap se , bahut kuch kehna tha aapse, bahut kuch poocha tha aapse , yeh sab ab kisse ?'' he wrote.

Kiku Sharda's post:

Remembering his father, Kiku wrote, ''Aapko hamesha itna strong dekha, itna confident dekha, life ko puri tarah enjoy karte dekha. You had so many plans for your children and grandchildren, family mattered the most to you. ‘Positivity’ is how I describe you, I have never seen anyone to be as positive as you. In the biggest of downfalls of life, you always saw the bright side. Bahut seekha aapse, aur bahut seekhna tha aapse.''

He concluded his tribute to his parents and wrote, ''Aap dono ne jaane mein jaldbaazi kar di. Thoda ruk jaate, kuch baatein baaki thi. You promised each other to be together forever and together you are. Miss you maa and pa.''

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kiku Sharda recently concluded with another season of The Kapil Sharma Show and went to the US tour for live shows. He will be back in the upcoming season of the show, which will reportedly begin in November.

