Anupam Kher calls The Vaccine War 'most important film of our times'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all geared up for the release of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Vaccine War this Friday wherein he will be seen playing essaying the role of a cabinet secretary in a special appearance. On Sunday, the 68-year-old actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and termed the upcoming film as the ''most important film of our times.'' In his post, he also mentioned how The Vaccine War is primarily a women scientists film.

In his post, he shared a short clip of his role in the film and wrote, ''THE VACCINE WAR: “Bharat’s self belief is Sanatan Dharma. When @vivekagnihotri was making #TheVaccineWar there wasn’t any substantial role for me in it. It is primarily a women scientists film with the only male lead being played by the great #NanaPatekar ! I wanted to be associated with this most important film of our times where #IndiaCanDoIt is the theme. Vivek offered me the role of the #CabinetSecretary as a special appearance! Proud to be part of this gem of a film. Releasing on 28th Sept worldwide!''

About The Vaccine War

The film majorly revolves around Nana Patekar’s team manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine amidst great pressure, as well as the increasingly negative publicity of the media due to their own political convictions and motives all the while his team is pushing forward the motto of ‘India can do it’.

Apart from Anupam and Nana, the film also stars Pallavi Joshi, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen, Girja Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Mohan Kapur and Vivek Prabhakar. It is slated to hit the big screens on September 28.

(With IANS inputs)

