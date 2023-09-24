CONFIRMED! Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur to become parents soon, see post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are expecting. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of Broken and Beautiful, are all set to welcome their first child soon. On Sunday, the Mirzapur actor took to his social media handle and shared the news with his fans.

On Instagram, the actor wrote, "New beginnings." He confirmed the news by sharing an adorable post featuring a frame from his wedding album. The couple can be seen all smiles as they pose for the camera. The post also featured a cute 'safety pin' family in reference to Sheetal Thakur's pregnancy and read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024."

Soon after the actor confirmed the news, his well-wishers and friends from the film fraternity congratulated the couple. Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Badhaai hoo!!" Shibani Akhtar commented, "congratulations." Other stars who sent wishes included Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, Ruchikaa Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Drashti Dhami, Kriti Kharbanda, and Mouni Roy among others.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur fell head over heels in love with each other during their web series Broken and Beautiful. After dating for a few years, the couple got engaged and moved in together. They got married in 2022 in the presence of close family and friends.

Sharing his wedding photos on social media, Massey wrote in Hindi, "Saat saalo ka ye safar aaj saat janmo mein badal gaya. Is safar me humara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya. Sheetal evam Vikrant. 18.02.2022."

On the professional front, Vikrant Massey will be seen in 12th Fail. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film will release on October 27. If reports are to be believed, the film is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

