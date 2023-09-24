'Where is Alia Bhatt': Fans curious as actor MISSES Ganpati Visarjan Puja performed by Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt

Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai are a star-studded affair every year. From Lalbaugcha Raja pandal visit to private puja, the festival is filled with exuberance both in the flesh and on social media. On Saturday, Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor were captured performing the Ganpati Visarjan puja and the video of the same has triggered curiosity among the fans as Alia Bhatt did not attend the puja.

In video opens with Ranbir Kapoor sporting a red T-shirt and a pair of joggers and Neetu Kapoor donning a stunning green suit as the mother-son duo perform the puja before the visarjan. The video ends with the stars submerging the Ganpati idol in a makeshift pond flooded with flower petals.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, fans took no time to make assumptions and share their curiosity over Alia Bhatt missing the Ganpati visarjan ceremony. One user wrote, "Where is Alia urf taliya." Another user wrote, "Alia kha gyi." Yet another user commented, "The kapoors used to have the most vibrant Ganpati utsav...good to see that fourth gen is atleast carrying the tradition forward."

For those who have sneered at the entertainment pages all along, Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai on Saturday after attending the Gucci Ancora show at Milan Fashion Week. For the event, she opted for a neon green bright-coloured shimmery top and boot-cut jeans. She completed her look with a dainty Gucci bag and a pair of sunglasses.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol in key roles and will hit the silver screen on December 1 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

