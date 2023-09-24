The Great Indian Family box office collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal's film FAILS to even cross Rs 5 crore mark

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Actor Vicky Kaushal as Bhajan Kumar in The Great Indian Family

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, The Great Indian Family saw its theatrical release on September 22. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar, the film marks the first collaboration of the actor and the former Miss World, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj.

The Great Indian Family released amid the ongoing record-shattering box office performance of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The film earned Rs 1.4 crore on Day 1 and failed to cross even the Rs 5 crore mark on its second day in theatres. It collected Rs 1.80 crore on Day 2. The total collection of The Great Indian Family stands at Rs 3.20 crore, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.com.

The overall occupancy was recorded at just 12.11 per cent on Saturday for the Hindi version and the night shows witnessed the highest occupancy rate at 14.74 per cent.

The Great Indian Family occupancy rate Day 2, Hindi

Morning shows: 8.32 per cent

Afternoon shows: 11.46 per cent

Evening shows: 13.93 per cent

Night shows: 14.74 per cent

The Great Indian Family also stars Manoj Pahwa, Srishti Dixit, Kumud Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjawal, and Bhuvan Arora. The dromedy has been produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and revolves around Bhajan Kumar whose life turns upside down when he finds out about his identity as a Muslim man by birth. The film also marks the acting debut of the social media influencer Srishti Dixit.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and will next play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Manushi Chhillar will soon make her Telugu debut in Operation Valentine. She also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan line up in her kitty.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj's new motion poster unveiled; trailer to release on THIS date

Latest Bollywood News