What! Parineeti Chopra was once Anushka Sharma’s PR? Know more interesting facts about the actress

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday, September 24. Parineeti is one of the most loved actresses of this generation. Fans are in awe of her bubbly smile ever since she made her debut with Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-starrer Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. But not many know that before entering acting business, she had worked as a PR consultant with Yash Raj banner. Parineeti herself has also done PR work for her sister PeeCee's 2010 film Pyaar Impossible. Parineeti Chopra started her career with Yash Raj Films. With the banner, she did not get the opportunity to do films in the beginning, but used to stay behind the scenes and take care of the success of the film as a PR consultant. The actress once revealed that while working in Yash Raj banners, she had handled the PR work for Anushka Sharma in the film Band, Baaja, Baaraat.

Other interesting facts about the Ishaqzaade star:

Honoured by President of India

The actress was quite bright in her studies. After topping the 12th grade, she was honoured by the then President of India.

Educational Qualifications

She holds a triple honours degree from Manchester Business School. She studied finance, business and economics.

Once lost her job

Before becoming an actress, Parineeti used to work in the banking sector. However, after some time he lost his job.

Rani Mukerji's Personal Assistant

The actress once revealed in an interview that how she was Rani Mukerji's personal assistant for a day. She said, ''I was her PA just for one day. It was the best day of my life!''

First actress in Bollywood to promote competitive brands together

Parineeti is the first Bollywood actress to promote two competing brands at the same time.

