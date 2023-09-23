Dharmendra lauds son Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 success, calls himself 'qismat wala'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWITTER Dharmendra and Sunny Deol are currently in the US for vacations

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Saturday congratulated his son Sunny Deol on the success of Gadar 2 and was ecstatic about its box office performance, and thanked audiences for making it a blockbuster.

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), the actor posted a picture of himself and wrote, "Dosto, qismat wala hota hai Baap woh…jis ka beta kabhi jab Baap ban kar bacchon sa laad ladata hai (Friends, it is only a father with great luck who gets to see his son, when he becomes a father playfully fight with his children)."

"Sunny brought me to USA to enjoy the success of Gadar 2 ……Dosto, Great full to you all for your good wishes to make the Gadar 2 A block buster,'' he added.

Dharmendra has been very giddy about the success of his son's latest cinematic venture, and has congratulated him and the entire team several times since then.

After the success of the film, Sunny Deol went on a vacation to the US along with his dad Dharmendra. On his Instagram handle, he is regularly posting pictures from their vacations, keeping his fans updated.

Gadar 2's successful box office run

The film, which was released alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2, managed to churn out big with its positive word-of-mouth among the moviegoers. After 42 days of its theatrical release, the film has minted over Rs 700 crore worldwide, making it one of the most successful films of 2023. The film revolves around Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), who once again goes to Pakistan, this time to rescue his son while thrashing the Pakistani Army.

