Farhan Akhtar opens up on replacing Shah Rukh Khan with Ranveer Singh in Don 3, says 'we parted mutually'

Ever since Farhan Akhtar unveiled announement teaser of Don 3 last month wherein Ranveer Singh was introduced in the titular role, replacing Shah Rukh Khan, many fans expressed their discontent over his decision. Now, the actor-director has finally broken his silence on the decision of replacing SRK with Ranveer in the upcoming installment. In a recent interview with Variety, Farhan shared that him and Shah Rukh ''parted mutually.''

What did Farhan say about the replacement?

''I’m not in the position of replacing anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years, I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, but somehow we just couldn’t find common ground. We just parted mutually knowing that it’s probably for the best. So that’s where it is.'' he told to Variety.

Talking about his 'excitement' of working with Ranveer in Don 3, the 49-year-old actor-director said, ''I’m really excited Ranveer’s on board. He’s so charged and so ready to go. It’s a big film, just purely from the point of view of an actor, it’s a big thing to do, and we’re really excited to have him on board. His energy is energizing us, so to speak.''

Before unveiling the announcement teaser, Farhan took to his social media accounts to issue a statement on the upcoming installment. He wrote, ''In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way." The statement further read, "The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025.''

As per the announcement made by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 is slated to arrive in 2025.

