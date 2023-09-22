AR Rahman concert: Organisers booked by Tambaram city police for THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PTI AR Rahman concert in partnership with ACTC Events was titled 'Marakkuma Nenjam'.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman recently collaborated with ACTC Events for reportedly India's biggest concert named Marakkuma Nenjam. As per several media reports, the Tambaram city police has filed a case against the organisers for holding the event over the stipulated level, which led to massive traffic and stampede-like situation. The concert took place at Adityaram Palace grounds on East Coast Road. A huge numbers of fans, who had tickets of the event, reportedtly returned without watching the show due to over-crowded situation.

Case filed against the organisers

The Tambaram city police took action after complaints of overselling the tickets and massive traffice in the town was reported.

As per a report, a case has been filed under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the police against ACTC Events' Managing Director, Hemanth Raja and three others.

What really happened?

As per a report by The Hindu, the organisers told the police about the gathering of nearly 20,000 people for the event but in reality they sold tickets over 40,000. This created ruckus at the venue and several people even came to the event with fake ticket. The organisers even failed to provide adequate parking, and toilet facilities. Some reports also suggests that the concert led to such massive traffic jams in the town that even Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin's convoy was affected due to this.

Now, AR Rahman and ACTC Events are providing to those who were allowed to enter the concert venue.

