Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani finally available for FREE streaming on OTT | More deets inside

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, in the lead roles, landed on Amazon Prime Video two weeks ago on rent. Now, Prime Video has made the film available for free, enabling all subscribers to watch it on the platform. Prime Video took to its social media accounts to announce the news that the Karan Johar directorial is streaming now for all the subscribers.

In the caption, it wrote, ''love is here to take over in its most dramatic form!'' During its threatical run, the film performed well at the box office and grossed over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office, making it the fourth-highest grossing Hindi film of 2023, only behind Jawan, Pathaan and Gadar 2.

It also garnered mostly positive reviews from the audience and the film critics.

About the film

With RRKPK, filmmaker Karan Johar returned to the director's chair after a long gap of seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The movie revolves around two love stories, one of Ranveer and Alia and the other one of Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film also talks about several sterotypes present in the Indian society. The film contains several scenes which shocked the audience and even garnered good response from the audience including the one where Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi kisses each other and the Dola Re Dola recreation.

RRKPK starcast

Apart from the lead and Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, the film also features Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Tota Roy Choudhury, and Namit Das in key roles.

