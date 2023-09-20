WATCH: Thank You For Coming cast visits new Parliament building with Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Four main stars of Thank You For Coming along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur

The cast of Thank You For Coming including Bhumi Penekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi visited the new Parliament building on Wednesday. The starcast of the film was accompained by Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. A video of the actresses taking a tour of the new Parliament and looking at the paintings with the Union Minister was shared by the news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, all the four actresses can be seen wearing beautiful sarees.

Bhumi Pednekar also shared a series of photos from her visit and penned down a long note wherein she also praised the newly introduced The Women Reservation Bill.

In the caption, she wrote, ''We are deeply honored to be invited to visit the New Parliament. As a team of women, we are proud to see our country making progressive changes towards the betterment of the nation. The Women Reservation Bill: Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a momentous step towards empowerment and upliftment. It paves a great path for Indian women of all backgrounds to take charge and lead us into a brighter future.''

About Thank You For Coming

Apart from these four actresses, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, and Karan Kundrra in key roles. The film is directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and her father Anil Kapoor's production house named Anil Kapoor Film Company Private Limited.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 6, 2023.

Bhumi Pednekar's other projects

The 34-year-old actress was last seen in mystery thriller flick titled Afwaah. The film also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will next feature in Ajay Bahl's directorial The Ladykiller alongside Arjun Kapoor. She has another project with Arjun titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Apart from these, she will be seen in Bhakshak alongside Sanjay Mishra and CID fame Aditya Srivastav.

