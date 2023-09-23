Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Guests likely to be served Rajasthani and Punjabi cuisines

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Wedding

Food items are one of the most important attractions of any wedding in India. In every weddding, families of both bride and groom take special care on the types of food items, which will be served to the guests during the ceremony. As per a report, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra too took the matter in her hands when it came on deciding the food menu. The report states, the actress personally handpicked the menu for her wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday.

Currently, the wedding festivities of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are taking place in Udaipur's The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Parineeti has taken utmost care in handpicking the wedding food menu along with her brothers, Shivang and Sahaj. The reports also states that Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding food menu will have a variety of Indian and International cuisines to cater to all the needs of their special guests and the couple does not want to leave any stone unturned to make it a weekend to remember for the special ones.

The Indian menu will reportedly include Rajasthani and Punjabi cuisines for the guests so as to give a royal experience to them. For aged guests, special care has been taken keeping in mind their health requirements.

DJ Sumit Sethi to make bride-groom families groove to his tunes

A video of him arriving at the Udaipur airport recently went viral, where paparazzi can be seen asking him, ''Bhai play karoge kya? (What will you play?)''. In reply, the DJ said ''Let’s party guys. Boom.''

DJ Sumit Sethi has previously rocked several events with his tunes including Commonwealth Games, International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), the weddings of cricketer Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech and Dia Mirza with Sahil Sangha in 2014.

