Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple ahead of Chandramukhi 2 release

Ahead of the release of horror drama Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut visited Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple to seek blessings for the success of the film. Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple is a Hindu temple located at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Telangana. It is very famous during the festive season of Bonaalu.

The 36-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share two pictures from her visit to the holy site. In the first picture, she can be seen posing with her team in front of the temple, wearing a pink suit and paired it with green dupatta, and also kept her hair loosely tied. She captioned the image and wrote, ''Visited Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple with my team to seek blessings for our upcoming release #chandramukhi2.''

The next image feature her bowing down to the idol and taking blessings.

About her upcoming release Chandramukhi 2

Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the 2005 film of the same name. Apart from Kangana, who is playing the titular role, the upcoming film also stars Raghava Lawrence with ensemble cast including Rao Ramesh, Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange among others. The much-awaited trailer of Chandramukhi 2 was unveiled by its makers on Saturday. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah via Lyca Productions, ‘Chandramukhi 2’ will hit theatres on September 28.

Kangana Ranaut other projects

Kangana also has Sarvesh Mewara’s directorial Tejas in the pipeline, which is expected to release on October 20 in cinemas. Apart from this, she is also busy directing biographical historical drama film titled Emergency. In the film, she will play former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik. It will hit the big screens in November this year.

