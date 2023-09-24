Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are OFFICIALLY married now

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are officially married now

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding in the City of Lakes, Udaipur. The Bollywood actress married the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in a traditional wedding ceremony in Udaipur's The Leela Palace. As per India TV reporter Namrata Dubey, traditional 'pheras' are done and the 'bidaai' of the bride will take place shortly.

The ceremony was attended by their family members and close friends from film fraternity and political parties. The grand affair was kept so private that not much information or pictures from the ceremony surfaced online.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIThe venue where Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot

Guests details

Many family members, friends from politics and film industry were present at the grand wedding in Udaipur. Some of the personalities present at the ceremony include Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh and Manish Malhotra, among others.

Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas was missing from the celebrations. Even Nick Jonas and Malti were not present in the wedding. However, PeeCee had wished Parineeti on Instagram.

Raghav's baraat on boat

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, several boats can be seen full of baraatis. The first boat shows band baaja, another boat has top leaders of AAP, Kejriwal, Mann, and Sanjay Singh. The boat is secured with personnels, and is covered with curtains. After reaching the destination, his look was covered with umbrellas by his security as camera persons kept making their videos. Raghav came with his baaraat from Taj Lake Palace to marry Parineeti at The Leela Palace.

