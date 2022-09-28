Ranbir Kapoor receives quirky birthday wish from Arjun Kapoor, Gunday actor calls him 'Agni'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIRKAPOOR Ranbir Kapoor receives quirky birthday wish from Arjun

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry today, and he has propelled himself to the pinacle of the industry. Over the years, the actor has delivered several remarkable films like Rockstar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sanju, and others. The actor is celebrating his 40th birthday today, September 28th, 2022, and wishes have been pouring in from the entire nation. Several Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media accounts and wished the actor. On the occasion, Arjun Kapoor shared a quirky wish for the actor that has left everyone in splits.

On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor shared an adorable picture of the Kapoor brothers. In the picture, Arjun is seen making a goofy expression while wearing a blue sweatshirt, while Ranbir is sitting on Arjun's lap while posing in an all-white ensemble. Along with the picture, he wrote. "Tujhe aise 40 saal se godh mein paal ke bada kiya hai maine aur aaj tu agni ban gaya..Proud of u my boy (I have raised you in my lap for 40 years and today you have become a fire)."

As soon as he shared the picture, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. A few celebs also commented on the picture. Sonu Sood took to the comment section and reacted with laughing emojis. Arjun's cousin, Akshay Marwah, also reacted with laughing emojis.

On Tuesday night, the Jagga Jasoos actor celebrated his birthday with his close friends and family. Many celebrities, including Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Akash Ambani and Rohit Dhawan, with his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan, were snapped as they arrived to attend Ranbir's birthday eve celebrations at his Bandra house.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. The actor is now set to star in Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra.

Also read: Ranveer Singh says THIS about relationship with Deepika Padukone amid separation rumours | WATCH

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is slated to star in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has Luv Ranjan's film with Shraddha Kapoor, which is yet-to-be-titled.

Also read: Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn unveils the FIRST LOOK as Vijay Salgaonkar ; Teaser out tomorrow

Latest Entertainment News