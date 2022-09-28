Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn unveils the FIRST LOOK as Vijay Salgaonkar ; Teaser out tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn unveils the FIRST LOOK

Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn starrer crime-thriller is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is a sequel to the 2015 release, Drishyam, whose captivating mystery plot astounded the viewers. It also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta in the pivotal roles. The first part was a blockbuster hit at the box office, and it received positive reviews from the critics. Now, Ajay Devgn has finally unveiled the first look of Drishyam 2.

On Wednesday, Ajay Devgn took to his social media and shared the first look of the upcoming thriller-mystery. Along with the picture, he shared an update that left fans thrilled. He announced the teaser of the film would be out tomorrow. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "2 aur 3 October ko kya hua tha yaad hai na? Vijay Salgaonkar is back with his family. Recall Teaser Out Tomorrow! #Drishyam2." The first look features the Singham actor alongside Shriya, Ishita, and Mrunal. All can be seen making a back stance.

A day ago, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram account and shared glimpses from Part One of Drishyam. His caption read, "Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj (got my hands on some old bills today). " The pictures featured a restaurant bill, a CD of a maha satang of Swami Chinmayanandaji, a bus ticket and movie stubs. The dates on all of them were October 3, 2014.

As soon as he dropped the pictures, fans shared their excitement for Drishyam 2. One user wrote, "#Drishyam2 promotion started." Another user wrote, "it's hint Drishyam 2." A third user wrote, "Can't wait for Drishyam 2."

Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 is all set to hit the screens on November 18, 2022. The film is helmed by Abhishek Pathak. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Shiv Chanana and Aditya Chowksey.

