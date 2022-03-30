Ranbir, Alia to Kareena, Aamir celebs pay tribute to late Rishi Kapoor as they dance to 'Om Shanti Om' | watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/AMAZON PRIME Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt pay tribute to late Rishi Kapoor

Heroes come and go but legends stay forever. This phrase perfectly suits the journey of legendary actor Late Rishi Kapoor. Ahead of the release of his much-awaited swansong, Sharmaji Namkeen on Amazon Prime Video, popular celebrities from Bollywood came together in a heartwarming video to celebrate his legacy. The video sees celebrities including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria going down the retro route and dressing up like Rishi Kapoor as they shake a leg to his popular song ‘Om Shanti Om’ from the blockbuster film Karz.

Take a look at the video below:

Seeing Rishi Kapoor and other actors dancing on this song in the video is a delightful experience as one can reminisce the evergreen Rishi Ji lighting up the screen with his charming personality at the same time smile away seeing actors from the film fraternity celebrate his stellar career and persona. With Sharmaji Namkeen all set to release on March 31, viewers are really excited and eagerly waiting to watch the last film of Rishi Kapoor and his magic on screen.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen is an Excel Entertainment Film in association with Macguffin Pictures. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, the movie has an ensemble cast of Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar.

Sharmaji Namkeen will have its exclusive global premiere on March 31, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

