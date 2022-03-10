Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor for screening of Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor & family

Highlights Sharmaji Namkeen is Rishi Kapoor's last film

Due to the sudden demise of Kapoor, Paresh Rawal has completed the other half of the film

At the special screening, Alia Bhatt joined the Kapoor family

'Sharmaji Namkeen' has been in talks for a long time as it marks the last film of late actor Rishi Kapoor. Fans of the veteran actor are also eagerly waiting for the film. The makers of the film have announced its release and held a special screening of the film for the family members. The event was graced by Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Aadar Jain among other celebs who are close to the family.

Neetu Kapoor was seen wearing a black kurta with black pants whereas Ranbir wore a funky shirt over a light shaded jeans. For the occasion, Alia went all whit and producer Ritesh Sidhwani took up a simple black t-shirt on the blue jeans. Ridhhima, on the other hand, went for a full black outfit and Arman Jain wore a brown colour t-shirt with black jeans.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt joins Kapoor family for Sharmaji Namkeen screening

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima at Sharmaji Namkeen screening

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neetu Kapoor at Sharmaji Namkeen screening

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aadar Jain at Sharmaji Namkeen screening

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Randhir Kapoor at Sharmaji Namkeen screening

Riddhima also shared a post dedicated to the late actor and her father. sharing stills from the films, she wrote, "It’s been almost two years since dad left us physically; but his charisma is still felt and his legend is still alive and will forever be. Today, as I watch the last film of my father, actor par excellence, a devoted son and brother, a doting husband and the most wonderful dad in the universe; I feel immensely proud of being his daughter! Paresh ji thank you for completing the movie. The family will always be indebted for your kind gesture (sic)."

The film, directed by Hitesh Bhatia also stars Paresh Rawal, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. In fact, it is the first Hindi movie where the two actors - Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal - have come together to play one character. Due to the sudden demise of Kapoor, Paresh Rawal has completed the other half of the film.

Harping on the themes of self-realization and discovery, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' tells the story of a recently retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women's kitty circle. The film will be premiering on March 31 on Amazon Prime Video