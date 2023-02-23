Ram Charan appears on Good Morning America; Chiranjeevi calls it proud moment for Telugu cinema

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ram Charan appears on Good Morning America

Ram Charan has been making every Indian proud of their roots and cinema. The RRR actor appeared on one of America’s most popular show Good Morning America 3 and charmed everyone with his wit and words. Now, his father Megastar Chiranjeevi has taken to social media to express how proud he was of his son. He wrote, "A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan,features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica. Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli's brain, envelopes the world!"

The star spoke about how the worldwide blockbuster movie RRR is about friendship, camaraderie and brotherhood. “I think it is one of the finest writings of my director SS Rajamouli. He is known as the Steven Spielberg of India. I hope he ways his way to the global cinema very soon,” Ram Charan said.

The actor attributed the Golden Globes award for the song Naatu Naatu to Indian cinema and technicians. “It’s tribute to Indian Cinema. This is the first time Golden Globes, Academy Awards and multiple other critics awards have recognised us. It is not just RRR, it is the Indian Cinema, Indian technicians who are being honoured. Just when we thought, we have achieved everything and it’s time to move on to the next film, west just showed up and showed us that it’s just the beginning,” he exclaimed.

When asked about the milestone on the personal front, Ram Charan said he was free when they were not planning for a child and ever since they have been expecting, he has had less time for his wife Upasana Konidela. “I have just been packing and unpacking,” he said.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli-directed RRR has secured three nominations in the Critics Choice Super Awards. RRR has been nominated under the Best Action Movie category with The Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The lead stars of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are also competing against Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Nicholas Cage for Best Actor in an Action Movie category. The nominations were confirmed by the official page of Critics Choice Awards. The winners will be announced on March 16.

ALSO READ: Critics Choice Super Awards: The Batman, RRR & The Boys lead nominations; Ram Charan-Jr NTR against Tom Cruise

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut calls Tiger Shroff's Ganapath makers 'self-destructive' for clashing with Emergency

Latest Entertainment News