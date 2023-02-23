Kangana Ranaut reacts to Amitabh Bachchan's Ganapath clashing with Emergency: 'Panic meeting...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kangana Ranaut's Emergency vs Ganapath

Kangana Ranaut said she will announce the release date of her upcoming film, Emergency with a gap of one month in release. The actress revealed she has made this decision after some films, Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan's Ganapath and Bhushan Kumar's Yaariyan 2 locked October 20 as their release date.

In the first tweet, Kangana mentioned, "When I was looking for a date for Emergency release I saw this year movie calendar is pretty much free, probably because of setbacks Hindi industry is having, based on my post-production timelines I zeroed down on 20th October, with in a week T series owner Bhushan Kumar (cont)".

“Announced his film on 20th October, entire October is free so is November, December and even September but today Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on 20th October, ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein (seems like Bollywood mafia gangs are holding panic meetings),” she continued in her next tweet.

Kangana mentioned that she is going to announce the new release date of 'Emergency' one month prior to its release of trailer. "Now release date for Emergency I will announce only one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya khate ho yaar tum sab, itne self destructive kaise ho (if the entire year is free then why bother to clash with each other. The industry is suffering so much yet such decisions, what do you eat for breakfast, how are you so self-destructive)?"

Kangana's tweet arrived after Tiger Shroff dropped the teaser of his much-awaited film Ganapath. It reunites him with co-star Kriti Sanon and also stars Amitabh Bachchan. It is a big-ticket film from the house of Vashu Bhagnani which will show Tiger Shroff unleashing his action skill one more time.

Meanwhile, 'Emergency' is an ambitious project for Kangana. She played the character of Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India. Apart from that, she has also directed the movie.

Besides this, T-Series' Yaariyan 2 will hit the big screen on October 20. It is the sequel to the hit 2014 movie Yaariyan, starring Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, directed by Khosla Kumar.

