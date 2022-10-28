Rakul Preet Singh amps up hotness quotient with her photos from Maldives vacations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKULPREET Rakul Preet Singh amps up hotness quotient

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. She made her debut with Yaariyan in 2013, and since then she has starred in several films like De De Pyaar De, Marjaavaan, Runway 34, Sardar Ka Grandson, and others. The Doctor G actress has carved a niche for herself and amassed a massive fan following with her acting chops. The actress, who has had back-to-back releases this year with 'Thank God' being her latest, has jetted off to the Maldives for a brief vacation after a busy schedule of promotions, shoots, and juggling multiple projects.

Taking to her social media, the actress dropped super hot photos from her vacation in the Maldives. In one picture, she can be seen rocking an orange swimsuit with her hair tied up in a high bun while sitting by the beach. She captioned the picture as, "#thankgod for a holiday."

In another picture, she looked absolutely immersed in the vacation vibe. She captioned it, "Relax and reflect."

As soon as she dropped the pictures, fans flocked to the comment section to react to them. One user wrote, "you look adorable." Another user wrote, "All time favourite." A third user commented, "You are very adorable."

A source close to the actor also revealed that this is Rakul's first vacation in the last 8 to 10 months as she has been continuously shooting, promoting and working on her films and brands. So, this time around she squeezed in time for a 4-day vacation for herself.

After having impressed everyone with her role as a pilot, robotics engineer, teacher, Rakul is garnering positive response for her work in 'Thank God'.\

