Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan schools Sumbul & Ankit for not performing in the house

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: In today's episode, Salman Khan schools Sumbul and Ankit for their low visibility in the show. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2022 22:21 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: The reality show helmed by Salman Khan is amassing a massive viewership and is topping the charts. The actor-host is back to host the Shukravaar Ka Vaar after Dengue scare. In today's episode, Salman schools Sumbul & Ankit for not performing in the house. Ankit and Sumbul are cautioned that they're hardly involved in the house and have insufficient visibility on the show. Furious Salman slams Sumbul and asks what exactly she has done in the house so far. "What have you done in this house? Yahan se badi-badi baatein karke gayi ki main badi strong hoon (You made tall claims here that you are very strong). You are not even visible in this house. You don't even listen to your parents." Then Salman says he wants to show Sumbul just how much visibility she gets on the show. He asks her to get up from the couch and move back. He tells her to keep moving back till she is out of the room and out of the frame. "This is how far you are (aur aise hi utni door dikhai deti ho)," he adds. He further schooled Ankit for not playing well in the house. Now, it will be interesting to see who else gets bashing from the host. 

 

  • Oct 28, 2022 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Salman backs Abdu Rozik

    Salman defends Abdu Rozik after a few contestants nominate him and state that he requires a guardian.

  • Oct 28, 2022 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Ankit and Sumbul get nominated by housemates

    Ankit and Sumbul are nominated by their housemates after Bigg Boss asks that they select two persons in need of a guardian angel.

  • Oct 28, 2022 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Housemates nominate each other

    Bigg Boss asks each Housemate to select two persons who need guardians.

  • Oct 28, 2022 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana is upset with Sajid

    Archana is angry with Sajid because she suspects he ate his croissant. She argues that everyone should consume their stuff and not look around.

  • Oct 28, 2022 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Salman Khan is back to host

    Salman Khan returns to host Shukravaar Ka Vaar following the dengue scare and opens the show with a bright smile.

