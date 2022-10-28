Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan schools Sumbul & Ankit for not performing in the house

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE: The reality show helmed by Salman Khan is amassing a massive viewership and is topping the charts. The actor-host is back to host the Shukravaar Ka Vaar after Dengue scare. In today's episode, Salman schools Sumbul & Ankit for not performing in the house. Ankit and Sumbul are cautioned that they're hardly involved in the house and have insufficient visibility on the show. Furious Salman slams Sumbul and asks what exactly she has done in the house so far. "What have you done in this house? Yahan se badi-badi baatein karke gayi ki main badi strong hoon (You made tall claims here that you are very strong). You are not even visible in this house. You don’t even listen to your parents." Then Salman says he wants to show Sumbul just how much visibility she gets on the show. He asks her to get up from the couch and move back. He tells her to keep moving back till she is out of the room and out of the frame. “This is how far you are (aur aise hi utni door dikhai deti ho),” he adds. He further schooled Ankit for not playing well in the house. Now, it will be interesting to see who else gets bashing from the host. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

