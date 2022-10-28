Crash Landing On You actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin reveal their baby's gender | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HYUNBINBRA Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

Korean celebrity couple and Crash Landing On You' stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin recently treated their fans to happy news. The duo is expecting a baby boy. The couple revealed that they are expecting a baby boy, who they will welcome in December 2022, actress' management agency MSteam Entertainment announced. The agency also reassured fans that, "Son Ye Jin is currently in very good health. She’s calmly preparing for the birth of her son."

The couple announced their pregnancy in June. Along with the picture of a meadow, she dropped a long note, stating, "How are you all doing? I'm doing well. Today, I would like to share with you some cautious and happy news. A new life has come to us. I'm still stunned, but I'm living day by day feeling the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement."

"I'm so grateful, but I'm so careful that I haven't been able to tell the people around me yet, the actor added. To the fans and those around us who will be waiting for this news as much as us, we deliver the news before it's too late. We will protect the precious life that has come to us. I hope you all stay healthy by taking good care of the things you need to protect in your life," 'Thirty-Nine' star added.

The popular K-drama couple tied the knot this year in March. The couple confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage in February, this year. The actors first worked together in the 2018 movie 'The Negotiation' followed by the 2019 romance drama 'Crash Landing on You', which gained huge popularity in Korea and in several countries.

