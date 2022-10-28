365 Days actor Michele Morrone calls out Korea’s 'The Shilla' for racism. Hotel reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MICHELE MORRONE Michele Morrone

Italian actor Michele Morrone, who enthralled the audience with his role in Netflix's '365 Days' is currently in South Korea. He is in Seoul for the promotion of his erotic drama. However, on October 27, Morrone narrated an incident on his Instagram handle. He shared a story where he claimed to have faced racism at the Shilla Hotel, one of Seoul’s most prestigious luxury hotels. He wrote, 'If you wanna visit Seoul NEVER go to Shilla hotel.'

Michele Morrone's Instagram post

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor alleged that the hotel had disrespected him and that the reason may be due to racism. He wrote "It's not my habit to write something like this but this time I feel like doing it: If you wanna visit Seoul, NEVER go to Shilla hotel. Probably the internal politics of this hotel teaches disrespect to people who come from a culture other than the asian one. My parents taught me to respect everyone in front of me without judging anyone. I'm 32 years old and have visited almost all over the world, but I have never been treated like this before in a hotel (which I pay for)".

"Other then that (this hotel) I'm incredibly in love with this culture, the food it's crazy good and the people are so nice and kind with me, especially my fans! I love Seoul!" Morrone added.

The Shilla hotel's statement

Soon after Michele Morrone's claim, Shilla Hotel denied saying that a misunderstanding arose due to a smoking issue. "We do also have rooms that allow smoking. But we cannot confirm with you what type of room Morrone was staying in, as it is considered his personal information."

"It is impossible for a hotel to show preferential treatment to only Asians. I think there was a misunderstanding between us. We have solved the misunderstanding now and it is to our knowledge that he has deleted the post from social media. We will always do our best to make sure guests that stay with us do not experience discomfort," the statement added.

After the hotel reacted to Morrone's claims, Korean netizens have been critical of the Italian actor.

