Freddy FIRST look: Kartik Aaryan looks mysterious holding a set of dentures. Is he playing dentist?

Freddy FIRST look: After delivering a blockbuster hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is back with another impressive film. The actor will next be seen alongside Alaya F in one of his much-awaited Bollywood films, Freddy. Kartik Aaryan has been impressing viewers and film critics all over with his fantastic performances in movies of different genres. His aforementioned film shall soon release on Disney+ Hotstar and the latest poster reveals Kartik's mysterious look.

Kartik and Alaya F's film Freddy will have a digital release on a popular OTT giant. But before this, the actor shared his first look and wrote, "Dr Freddy Ginwala, Appointments opening soon #Freddy." In the poster, Kartik is seen holding a set of dentures in his gloved hands, with a hint of blood. His expression is mysterious, leaving all of us guessing what's in the store. This poster has truly heightened the intrigue for Freddy, as people wait with bated breath for his upcoming release.

Kartik Aaryan's film will be released on OTT on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. While details of the release have been kept under wraps, the streaming giant made the announcement with a stunning monochrome photo of the actor. ALSO READ: Will Elon Musk restore Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account? Actress reacts to take over

Talking about the release of his film on Disney+ Hotstar, Kartik Aaryan said, "I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I'm looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar."

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will show Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before avatar. The film will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar. ALSO READ: Fighter Release Date: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's action film postponed | Check out new poster

