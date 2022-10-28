Will Elon Musk restore Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account? Actress reacts to take over

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT, ELONMUSK Kangana Ranaut, Elon Musk

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account which was managed by her sister Rangoli Chandel was suspended by the microblogging site in 2021, just months after it banned the account of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump. Soon after it was announced that Elon Musk has bought Twitter. Kangana fans thronged social media sites wondering if the actress will be brought back to Twitter. The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared one of the posts asking the same.

Kangana Ranaut reacted to one such query by adding a sticker that reads, "Protect free speech." In another post, the actress lauded the takeover and posted some clapping emojis as a token of appreciation. Take a look:

For the unversed, Kangana was banned by Twitter after she had reacted to the violence that took place in Bengal following the Assembly Elections. Kangana's tweet violated the rules of the platform. The actress had demanded imposing president's rule in the state after Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) won.

After Kangana's Twitter ban, the actress told IANS she had other platforms to raise her voice including her films. She said: "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do."

She added: "Fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering."

Meanwhile, after Elon Musk took over Twitter, Tesla CEO's first job was to reportedly fire Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, the company's policy chief Vijaya Gadde and others. The executives Musk fired have received handsome payouts. Agrawal received $38.7 million, Segal got $25.4 million, Gadde got $12.5 million, and Personette received $11.2 million.

