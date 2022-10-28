Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu share pregnancy test results on social media. We are confused!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NITHYA MENEN/PARVATHY THIRUVOTHU Nithya Menen and Parvathy Thiruvothu

Nithya Menen and Parvathy Thiruvothu’s latest social media posts took fans by surprise. On Friday, the duo shared an image of a positive pregnancy test on Instagram with identical captions which confused the netizens. "So. . The wonder begins," they captioned the post. In the comments section, some of their friends and fans congratulated them on sharing the good news while some people asked if they are doing a movie.

Swara Bhaskar, producer Guneeth Monga, singer Chinmayi Sripada, and stylist Eka Lakhani among others had posted comments, while others who were stunned by the announcement, questioned if they are pregnant. Bhaskar wrote: “OMG sooooooo many congratulations my lovely.” Producer Guneet Monga wrote “OMG! So much love and god bless.” Malavika Mohanan said she was confused, “Damn, flipped out for a second,” she wrote. Some fans pointed out that the post is for a movie announcement. At this moment there is not much information about the said project.

Parvathy was last seen in Mammootty's Puzhu, which is currently streaming on SonyLIV. The actress has Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan, Her and Ullozhukku 2022 in her kitty. Nithya Menen, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam opposite Dhanush. I became one of the biggest hits of Tamil cinema this year. The film went on to gross over Rs 100 crore at the box-office. She will be next seen in the new season of the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer web series Breathe Into the Shadows. ALSO READ: Freddy FIRST look: Kartik Aaryan looks mysterious holding a set of dentures. Is he playing dentist?

Recently, Nithya broke her silence on rumours about her marriage. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video in which she talked about it. Calling them absolutely baseless, she said, "I just thought I'll take this opportunity to say it directly myself that I am not getting married. It's just a big happy made-up story. There's nothing close to it. Nothing literally. No plans either and nobody is in the picture. So yeah, that's not happening. This is a classic case of someone who's just bored. Someone who wants to write a made-up article. I have no plans for it."

