Rajkummar Rao opens up on his love for Thor, says 'He is the most filmy Avenger'

Rajkummar Rao, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2010 release, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, has given back-to-back outstanding performances over the years. Today, he is noted as one of the finest actors in the industry. The actor recently starred in a crime thriller, HIT-The First Case, alongside Sanya Malhotra. On Thursday, the actor expressed his love for the Marvel superhero, Thor in a special video.

The Judgementall Hai Kya actor is a 'Thor' superfan by his own admission. The actor is mind blown by the filmy avatar of Thor in his fourth MCU solo film 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. In a special video, the actor can be seen lauding the film in the classic tapori style, sharing his thoughts and likes about the superhero.

Selling an "Ek Ka Teen," Rao then praises Thor, saying he's a three-in-one superhero with romance, comedy, and mind-bending action skills, and adds that the movie is set to give viewers jaw-dropping reactions.

Elaborating his love for 'Thor: Love and Thunder', Rao said, "Thor is the most filmy Avenger of them all! When I watched Thor: Love and Thunder, all I could think of was how perfectly it combined drama, action, romance, and comedy. I was thoroughly entertained, and I remember laughing so hard during the film. It is a classic entertainer - Chris Hemsworth has done absolute justice to the role."

Directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum have produced the movie, along with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brian Chapek, Todd Hallowell, and Chris Hemsworth as executive producers.

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in the social drama Bheed. The flick also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Veerendra Saxena in lead roles and is slated for release on November 18. The actor is also gearing up for his Netflix web series Monica O My Darling, which also stars Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi, among others. Besides this, he also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi in the pipeline.

