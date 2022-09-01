Ishaan Khatter gets dreamy as he watches birds dancing in the twilight from his balcony | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAANKHATTER Ishaan Khatter gets dreamy as he watches birds in dusk

Ishaan Khatter, who made his Bollywood debut in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, has grown with each performance and displayed different facets of his acting chops. Post-debut, he went on to star in a number of flicks like Dhadak, Khaali Peeli, A Suitable Boy and captured the hearts of the audience. The actor recently moved alone into a sea-facing apartment in Bandra. Now, he has shared a beautiful video from his bachelor pad as he stands on his balcony.

On Thursday, the Dhadak actor took to his social media and uploaded a surreal video. The clip shows him standing by the balcony and admiring the birds dancing in the dusk. Ishaan appears to be completely immersed in the dreamlike scene and gazes at the sky in a daze. The mood of the video perfectly matched the song Fly by Ludovico Einaudi.

As soon as Ishaan shared the video, Dia Mirza took to the comment section and wrote, "You know, it’s a marvel. The kites, how they gather and swim in circles over tall buildings… Not sure why they do this each evening. DYK?". Ishaan took no time and replied, "they’re dancing in the twilight."

Fans also flocked to the comment section gushing over the dreamy video. One user wrote, "Beyond the clouds." Another user commented, "My favorite man! Also look at that peach sky." A third user commented, "You are a dream."

Earlier, Ishaan shared a video tour of his lavish bachelor pad in Bandra. The apartment looked absolutely modern, comfy and personalised. Celebs from the world of showbiz jammed the comment section, congratulating Ishaan on his new home.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "A home has always been a personal space for me, but setting up my own first apartment was such an enjoyable process and result that I’m happy to invite you all to sneak a peak! A milestone in my life! Sharing with gratitude and love. "

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming flick, Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and will be released in theatres on November 4. Apart from Phone Bhoot, the actor also has Raja Menon directorial Pippa. The film stars Ishaan as Captain Balram Singh Mehta, who fought in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Soni Razdan in the lead roles. The film is set to release on December 9, 2022. Besides this, the actor is also reportedly roped in for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

DON'T MISS

Sneak peek into Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's first Ganpati together | PICS

OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (Sept 2): Cuttputlli, Rings of Power and more

Karthikeya 2: Nikhil Siddhartha says 'If we can have a Marvel universe, why not one for our Puranas'

Latest Entertainment News