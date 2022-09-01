Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha's latest pics from Ganesh Chaturthi reminds netizens of Tara Sutaria

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Rasha Thadani and Tara Sutaria

Raveena Tandon's 17-year-old daughter Rasha Thadani is yet to make her Bollywood debut but even before that she enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. Raveena started posting pictures and videos with her darling daughter and fans just loved watching them together. Rasha who has an interest in music and often shares videos playing musical instruments on her Instagram amazed netizens with her latest post. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Rash shared pictures of herself dressed in the traditional outfit. She looked stunning in a mustard yellow suit. But her uncanny resemblance to actress Tara Sutaria left netizens amazed.

Several users pointed out that she reminded them of the Ek Villain Returns actress. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rasha simply dropped a red heart and a joining hands emojis in the caption.

Check out her post below:

Netizens react to Rasha's post

In no time, Rasha's post was bombarded with comments from netizens. One of the users wrote, "Tara sutaria 2.0 version." Another said, "Mujhe laga Tara Sutaria hai." A user also mentioned, "Bilkul Tara Sutaria lagti hai."

Raveena Tandon had also shared a sneak peek of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Instagram ft. Rasha. "All about today ! #festivities #ganeshchaturthi #omganeshaynamah #ganpatibappamorya," she captioned the post. Take a look:

Raveena often shares pictures and videos with Rasha on her social media platforms which go viral in no time. Check it some of their most loved posts below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena Tandon will next be seen in Ghudchadi. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Kushalii Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures.

