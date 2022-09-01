Sneak peek into Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's first Ganpati together | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN KUNDRRA Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with much pomp and show. This marked their first Ganesh Chaturthi together. On a special occasion, Karan made the idol of Lord Ganesh himself. He also mentioned that he learned the art of sculpting from actor Rithvik Dhanjani. He took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his Ganpati celebrations with his girlfriend Tejasswi. Sharing a few pictures, Karan captioned the post, "I just like how we’re all round. Ganpati Bappa Morya..!!! Thank you @rithvik_d for teaching me how to sculpt."

Take a look:

In the pictures, the much-in-love couple looked every inch gorgeous as they posed together. Karan can be seen standing behind Tejasswi as they smiled ear to ear for the pictures. Tejasswi looked breathtakingly beautiful in a long white suit. On the other hand, Karan kept his look casual as he donned a blue shirt.

Netizens reactions

In no time, Karan's post was bombarded with reactions from their fans and friends. Rithvik wrote, "Bhaiii, followed by red heart emojis." One of the fans wrote, "I am gonna cryyyyy." Another said, "You guys are the cutesttt." Several fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN KUNDRRAKaran Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash

Karan and Tejasswi enjoy a massive fanbase on social media. Their fans lovingly call them 'TejRan.' Every time the couple drops pictures or videos, they go viral in no time. Recently a video of the duo sharing a kiss in public went viral.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met inside the Bigg Boss house and their love flourished during their stay on the reality show. Ever since they both have been making several public appearances together. They both have also worked together on several projects including music videos and advertisements. They were recently seen in the music video Baarish Aayi Hain. The track has been performed by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 9 Highlights: Tiger Shroff confirms breakup with Disha. Is Kriti Sanon single or not?

Latest Entertainment News