Rajkumar Hirani reveals Shah Rukh Khan's behaviour for Dunki: 'I had no idea that he..'

Raj Kumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan from Dunki's announcement video.

We all know that the two big names of the industry, Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan are coming together for the first time with their upcoming movie 'Dunki'. While Shah Rukh may appear intimidating, all his fans know the actor is nothing short of a sweetheart. Even director Rajkumar Hirani shared how he felt like working with the Bollywood superstar. Be it his work ethics or his ability to keep everyone happy on set, SRK made Hirani wish he had worked with him earlier in his career.

In a recent interview with India Today, The ace director got candid about working with Shah Rukh Khan. The hitmaker shared that he had no idea how hard working Shah Rukh is. When it comes to prepping up for roles, SRK is a true inspiration. Hirani shared, "Working with him has been such a joy that it’s hard to describe. He brings positive energy to the set and always makes everybody happy around him. I had no idea he prepares so much; I thought of him as an impromptu actor. When an actor is already prepared, it makes your job easier".

Talking about SRK's working style Hirani shared, "He shoots videos of a scene at his home and sends them to me. There will be 15 ways of how he is going to perform this. Before I go on the set, I know what he is going to do. Sometimes I have kept two days for a shoot and he finishes it in two hours. He’s a complete charmer and has great control over the language. He surprised me completely by coming at 7 am to shoot."

While Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood, Hirani as a director has a huge list of blockbuster hits. This combo is the most anticipated one till date. Everyone is eagerly waiting for what we all are going to witness. Shah Rukh is currently relishing the success of his magnum opus film 'Pathaan' which has earned over ₹1,000 crore at the box office globally. The release date of the highly anticipated Dunki is expected to be out soon.

