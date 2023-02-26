Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz reveals Sidharth Shukla came in his dream on day of his death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@REALSIDHARTHSHUKLA Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's Instagram uploads

Sidharth Shukla’s death left his fans and colleagues under shocked. Model-rapper Asim Riaz, who was with the late actor in Bigg Boss 13, was among the first few who reached the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where Sidharth’s body was taken for postmortem. Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons and we all have witnessed the rivalry between the two. While Sidharth took the trophy home, Azim was the first runner-up of the show.

Ever since the death of Sidharth, Azim has always put a leg forward to talk about their bond. Though they had a frosty relationship on the show, later both became good friends. In a recent interview, the model and singer said that he saw Sidharth in his dreams. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Asim said, “He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it happened). I had a call from one of my cousins, Ruhaan called me up, usne mujhe bola bhai news on karna (He asked me to switch on the news), he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am.”

“I have spent 140 days with him in that house and I was really connected because I had no friend outside and aisa connection kisi se hua hi nahi kabhi bhai, matlab ladna toh 4-4 din, hasna toh 4-4 din (I have never had such a connection where we fought for 4 days continuously and then laughed continuously for 4 days),” he added. On the work front, the 29-year-old has made his debut as a musical artiste releasing a rap single. He is rumoured to be one of the contestants of the second season of reality show Lock Upp.

Sidharth breathed his last on September 2, 2022. There is no doubt that Sidharth still reigns in the hearts of thousands. Not only fans but Salman Khan also mourned his sudden death and he paid tribute to the late actor on his birth anniversary and said, “You left us too soon buddy. Missing you, and wishing you on this very special day". Sidharth Shukla clearly left an impact on many and he will forever be remembered as the Lone Wolf of Bigg Boss.

