Priyanka Chopra shares delightful video of 'new pet' ducks swimming in her LA home's pool

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday (March 8) treated her fans and followers with an exciting video of her 'new pets' from her LA home where she lives with husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, sharing a glimpse of her pet dog Gino along with two ducks swimming in her private pool. She captioned the video, “New pets I guess?”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka is a pet mother with two more dogs named Diana and Panda

Priyanka is a pet mother with two more dogs named Diana and Panda. Priyanka often shares pictures and videos with her pets. From Christmas celebrations to a casual stroll in London, her pets often make an appearance in her social media posts. Once, Priyanka also made a viral Instagram post in which she was seen twinning with her pet dog Diana. She was dressed in the white tiger print dress with her pooch wearing a matching scarf and leash. The picture sees the former Miss World dressed in a white-tiger print dress holding her dog's leash as the two pose on their balcony.

Priyanka also maintains an independent Instagram page for Diana. It also features posts of Gino and Panda.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first child through surrogacy. PeeCee made the surprise announcement in January. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a statement that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate." She added: "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen in Text For You co-starring Sam Heughan and in Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, which is from The Russo Brothers of Avenger: Infinity War and Endgame fame. She is also set to shoot her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie is directed by Farhan Akhtar, who has worked with Priyanka earlier in Don and Don 2.

