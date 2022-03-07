Boss babes in their own right! Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, actresses who double up as entrepreneurs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif

When it comes to the popular divas of B-town, there's more to them than meets the eye. Bollywood's leading ladies might be in the limelight for their movies and bewitching fashion outings, but lately, we have witnessed that most of them have significant enterprise wisdom and are sponsoring their time and money into undertakings that go beyond filmmaking.

From establishing funding ventures to initiating their businesses, the industry's fresh ripple of women entrepreneurs are driving in a different direction than their contemporaries, here's a round-up of some actresses who are boss babes in their own right:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

From establishing an Indian restaurant 'Sona' in New York to launching her own vegan haircare brand 'Anomaly', there's no limiting this global trendsetter. With a production company under the name, Purple Pebble Pictures, she has produced two successful hits Ventilator and The Sky Is Pink. The list doesn't end here; the global star became the face of dating app Bumble in 2018 and invested in the start-up as well.

Katrina Kaif

She kickstarted her innings as an entrepreneur in 2019 with the launch of her make-up brand 'Kay Beauty', in partnership with beauty giant Nykaa. The elaborate range of cosmetics is primarily aimed at catering to the Asian skin tone and texture. It also happens to be the country's first beauty line to emerge out of Bollywood. Talking about empowering women, the actress told IANS, "I strongly believe that amazing things happen when women support, empower and enable each other to be the best version of themselves. Empowered women empower women. And the more we empower each other, the more empowered women there are in the world!"

Alia Bhatt

With a film career of almost a decade, the 28-year old actress has been a part of some sensational films and brand endorsements with Gangubai Kathiawadi being the latest. Recently, she ventured a sustainable clothing line for children 'Ed-a-Mamma' catering to the age group of 2-14 years. In addition to this, the actress has invested in companies like Stylecracker and Nykaa and has also launched a platform 'Coexist' that operates towards animal and ecological welfare.

Anushka Sharma

At 25, Sharma put up a production house 'Clean Slate Filmz' with her brother Karnesh Ssharma. Known to have produced some incredible movies and web series (Paatal Lok, NH 10, Pari, Bulbbul) she is involved in the process, from picking scripts to finalising the cast. The mother of one had also founded her clothing line 'Nush' in 2017, which is a wing of her distinctive fashion choices. An advocate of animal rights, the actress has also unfurled two rescue animal shelters outside Mumbai with her husband Virat Kohli. Her brother has also announced the launch of Clean OTT, a female-oriented original content streaming platform scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

Malaika Arora

Malaika successfully established herself as a strategic business investor, with handpicked tie-ups and investments under her business company called Malaika Arora Ventures (MAV). The 45-year-old actress has sealed tie-ups with e-commerce brand Label Life in the fashion space, SARVA Yoga in fitness and her most recent venture with Rebel Foods' Nude Bowl in the clean eating space.

Deepika Padukone

With a successful acting career, more than a dozen brand endorsements, Padukone is on top of her game. In 2017, she set up her investment venture 'KA Enterprises' which has invested in Epigamia -- a brand of yoghurts, hobby-based start-up FrontRow, electric taxi enterprise Blu Smart and aerospace start-up Bellatrix. Padukone made her debut as a producer in 2020 with the release of her film "Chhapaak". Padukone also has launched a fashion private label brand 'All About You' with Myntra.

Preity Zinta

Not only she's known for her unconventional roles and a successful movie career, but Priety has also made a name for herself by stepping into the world of business. She is the founder of the production company PZNZ Media, a co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Punjab Kings since 2008, and the owner of the South-African T20 Global League cricket team Stellenbosch Kings since 2017.

-- with IANS inputs