Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make first public appearance since welcoming their child; see pics

Global star Priyanka Chopra made her rare public appearance with her husband Nick Jonas after they welcomed their child through surrogacy. The couple was seen walking on the streets of Los Angeles on Friday. In the pictures that surfaced online, Priyanka can be seen looking as stylish as ever in a printed pink tracksuit, while Nick is looking dapper in a chequered jacket with a black T-shirt.

The NickYanka's fans could not keep calm and expressed their excitement on social media. They also wished the new parents. One of the fans wrote, "One of them commented, “So nice to see both of them together after such a long time." Another said, "I wish they always stay together." Some of the fans also dropped their request to reveal their child's pictures.

On Wednesday, Priyanka returned to Instagram just weeks after their baby's announcement. She shared pictures of herself and captioned the images as, "The light feels right,' adding a sparkle emoji."

Priyanka and Nick announced the arrival of their firstborn on their Instagram accounts on Friday, January 21. They did not reveal the child's name or gender. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji)," the couple posted in a joint statement.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for film industry friends of Priyanka.

On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen in Text For You co-starring Sam Heughan and in Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, which is from The Russo Brothers of Avenger: Infinity War and Endgame fame. She is also set to shoot her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie is directed by Farhan Akhtar, who has worked with Priyanka earlier in Don and Don 2.