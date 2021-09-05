Priyanka Chopra's Sunday photo dump is all about perfect greens and Jonas Brothers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

A special gift from a friend, golfing in lush green lawns and a mini family reunion, Priyanka Chopra's Sunday photo dump is all a perfect way to end a fun weekend. In her latest Instagram post, global star Priyanka Chopra gave a sneak peek of her days as she spent some time playing golf with her husband and singer Nick Jonas along with their friends. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a series of pictures of the fun moments.

In the first photo, the actress can be seen playing at a wide, grassy golf lawn, dressed in golf attire. The second picture captures her posing with Nick, his brother Kevin Jonas and friends John Lloyd Taylor and Chris Hart. In addition to these photos, she also posted a video of Nick performing at the 'Remember This Tour' concert in Idaho a few days ago.

Along with the images, Priyanka penned a heartwarming caption, "Photo dump *. The perfect greens at @scottsdalenational and the @jonasbrothers bringing so much joy to so many people..so grateful for everyday @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas. Ps: pic 4 - when your gorgeous friend @jazmasri handpaints your jacket cause she is !! @johnlloydtaylor that hole in one!! What??!"

On the work front, Priyanka was earlier in London for the shoot of her upcoming series 'Citadel' by Avengers: Endgame director duo Russo Brothers. She will also be seen in 'Text For You' which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, the actress also has 'Matrix 4' in the pipeline along with the recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

