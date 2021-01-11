Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PRIYANKACHOPRA, KAMALAHARRIS Priyanka Chopra praises Kamala Harris' powerful Vogue cover: 'A woman of colour! An Indian woman!'

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is known for advocating women's rights and celebrates women's empowerment, lauded US vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, on Sunday as she made it to the cover of Vogue magazine. For the unversed, Priyanka was the first Indian woman on the cover of American Vogue magazine in 2018.

Sharing the cover page of Vogue's latest issue on Harris, Priyanka Chopra wrote in the caption, "After watching the horror of how things unfolded this week on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, it's promising that in just 10 days America will be inherited by such a positive example of leadership. A WOMAN! A WOMAN OF COLOR! AN INDIAN WOMAN! A BLACK WOMAN! A WOMAN WHOSE PARENTS WERE BORN OUTSIDE THE US! And could there be anything more special, as the VP Elect put it, than the fact that little girls will only know a world where a woman is the Vice President of the US. Coming from India, a country (like many others around the world) that has had several female leaders, it’s hard to believe that this is the US’ first! But it surely won’t be the last!"

Priyanka also shared her own cover for the Style magazine. She also posted multiple pictures from the shoot.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently gearing up for the release of director Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger adapted from author Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name. The film will premiere on Netflix on January 22. She recently wrapped up her upcoming project Text for you with actor Sam Heughan in London.