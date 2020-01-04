Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go all romantic in their latest beach vacay photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures from her beach vacation with Nick Jonas and friends. Posting photos, Priyanka expressed her gratitude towards her friends and wrote a small note for them. "Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives,'' the caption read.

In the photo, PeeCee is seen sitting on Nick's lap as he plants a peck on her cheek. The couple is all smiles with their group of friends. The actress looked pretty in thigh-high slit dress.

Have a look at the photo:

Priyanka rang in New Year with Nick. She wore a hot pink PatBO gown featuring risqué cut-out detailing along the bodice. She paired the dress with a Fendi watch. Her entire look costs whopping around Rs 1,50,000. That Patbo gown is just of Rs 90,100.

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped the shooting of Netflix's original The White Tiger, which is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel by the same name.