Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas give major couple goals as they enjoy 'magic hour' in Lake Tahoe | PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples globally. Whether it is on social media or offline, both Priyanka and Nick don't shy away from indulging in PDA! Looks like Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her time in Nevada with her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka joined Nick over the weekend for his Gold Championship which was held in Nevada's Lake Tahoe. And after seeing the new pictures posted by Nick on Instagram, we're sure the couple spent a good amount of time amidst the scenic beauty of Lake Tahoe. In the pictures, the loved-up couple is seen enjoying the golden hour on a yacht.

Priyanka is wearing a pop orange-colored co-ord set layered under a black jacket while Nick opted for a basic black T-shirt and joggers, a puffer jacket, and a cap. The photos were shared by Nick on his Instagram handle with a caption reading, "Magic hour."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Priyanka was seen cheering for Nick as he played Golf at the American Century Championship which also had singer Justin Timberlake and actor Miles Teller among the participants.

A fan account took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the couple. Priyanka was photographed wearing a white sleeveless top, shorts, a blue jacket, and a cap. Nick, on the other hand, wore a dark blue t-shirt, black pants, and a cap.

Check the photos and videos here:

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018. The couple embraced parenthood earlier this year with the birth of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Friday, Priyanka shared a new picture of her daughter. In the Instagram image, Priyanka and her friend were seen posing with their babies on their laps, against a stunning natural backdrop. Priyanka made sure not to reveal her baby face and added a white heart emoji over the picture.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara