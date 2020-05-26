Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 2 years of being together, actress shares first photo they clicked

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 2 years of being together

International stars Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are celebrating the two years of being together today. There is no denying that the couple never fails to leave netizens starry-eyed with their mushy posts for each other on social media. The actress took to her Instagram, on Tuesday, to share the first picture they took together and we are all hearts. The photo shows Nick and PeeCee oozing uber swag as they pose wearing similar caps at their first date. While Priyanka looks gorgeous in a knotted dress, Nick is seen donning a hoodie.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights" Check out the photos here-

On the other hand, Nick Jonas also recalled the day when the two started dating and shared an adorable photo on Instagram. He wrote, "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years." It won't be wrong to say that Nickyanka knows how to slay in photos the best! Check out-

When fans were still swooning over their heartfelt confession of love for each other through Instagram posts, the couple's sweet comments on each other's pics left them smiling ear to ear. PeeCee reacted to Nick's post and said, "I love you jaan.. best decision of my life" while the American singer wrote, "Best two years of my life. I love you." Check out their reactions here-

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are currently home-quarantining together at their LA bungalow. The couple has been spending quality time with each other by learning new things. The Mary Kom actress in an interview with Vogue revealed that she has been learning to play the piano these days from her husband. She also complimented him saying he is the best teacher.

Priyanka said, "I've also started the piano -- I make my husband teach me. I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day." She added, "I've also been working on my book a lot, and this time is going to help me finish it. This time is, fortunately, and unfortunately, given me time to think about finishing that book."

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. She will be next seen in the Hindi adaptation of The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.

