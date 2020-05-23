Watch Priyanka Chopra's energetic dance moves with John Travolta on Tune Maari Entriyan in throwback video

Image Source : YOUTUBE Priyanka Chopra's energetic dance moves with John Travolta on Tune Maari Entriyan in throwback video

Due to coronavirus pandemic, many awards shows and celebrations in the industry have been postponed. fans have no other way than binge-watching old videos of their favorite celebrities during this time. IIFA Awards' Facebook page also went down memory lane and shared a terrific performance by desi girl Priyanka Chopra on the Bollywood songs. Interestingly, the video also featured handsome hunk John Travolta who joined PeeCee on stage and flaunted his moves on Tune Mari Entriyan in this throwback video.

In 2014, when IIFA happened in Tampa, Florida, many Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities including John Travolta, Kevin Spacey and others became a part of it. The video which is now going viral on the internet showed Priyanka Chopra dancing with the audience during her performance. First she was joined by her Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh and then she took John Travolta to the stage. Their energetic performance even left Parineeti Chopra and Hrithik Roshan surprised. Watch the video here-

Recently, Priyanka Chopra also felt nostalgic and share an old video from 2005 when she starred in film Karam. Sharing the video of her song Tinka Tinka, she wrote, "‘Tinka Tinka’ is a song from one of my earlier films Karam (Deed). It released 2005. For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I’ve had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years. But when this song was released, most thought it was me...But in fact it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial... she complimented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha!! .. so this Thursday"

Currently, Priyanka is quarantining with her husband Nick Jonas at their LA house. The actress has turned the student while at home as she is learning piano from the American singer. During a conversation with Vogue, the actress shared how she and her husband have been passing time. She said that they have been encouraging each other to "sharpen our creative skills and develop projects we want to produce". The actress said that the singer has been giving her piano lessons. "I've also started the piano -- I make my husband teach me," the 37-year-old said, adding: "I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

The Quantico actress stressed that Nick is also "an in-house physical trainer and in-house writing partner". She went on to share that she has taken a "hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!" "I've also been working on my book a lot, and this time is going to help me finish it. This time is, fortunately, and unfortunately, given me time to think about finishing that book," she said.

