Nick Jonas on Priyanka Chopra's Piano lessons: She picks up quickly but I'm not a very good teacher

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the celebrities are making sure to learn something new every day. One amongst those is Priyanka Chopra who is these days learning to play piano from her singer husband Nick Jonas. Previously the actress revealed how she had always wanted to learn an instrument and so Nick is giving her lessons for 30 to 45 minutes every day. And now in a recent interaction, the 'Sucker' singer revealed that his wife is very inclined to music and also has a career in the field. He says that she has been signed as a recording artist in India as well as the US and therefore picks up things really quickly.

Talking to SiriusXM Radio, Nick said, "She is picking it up and doing a very good job," Nick said during the interview. The Jumanji actor added, "She is very musical and she has had a musical career as well. She was signed as a recording artist in the US and in India. She picked up very quickly. But I am not a very good teacher, I'll admit that. I would love to learn how to best explain what is what because I learnt by ear so I had no sort of reference point."

Further, Nick opened up about Priyanka's love for his show, The Voice. Speaking about the same he said, "She is picking it up and doing a very good job. She has been very helpful with The Voice stuff. We have set up all the gear at home and we are going live each time from here. She gets mad because we go live from the East Coast and we’re in time delay for the West coast. She loves the show so much that she gets mad if I say anything about what happened. So I stay quiet for three hours till the results are actually on live. Otherwise, she is very unhappy with me."

Talking about Priyanka, she has been quite active on social media and shares posts for her fans. Have a look at some of them here:

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. They later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Priyanka’s last film was The Sky is Pink, but she has several projects lined up.

