Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra Jonas misses father on death anniversary, says, 'We're connected by heartstrings'

'Daddy’s lil girl' and actress Priyanka Chopra is missing her father Dr. Ashok Chopra on his seventh death anniversary. Taking to Instagram, on Wednesday, PeeCee shared a photo of her late father from his young age. Along with it, the Bajirao Mastani actress wrote a heartfelt post for him which will surely leave you teary-eyed. Describing how she misses her father every day, Priyanka wrote, "We’re connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day." The monochrome photo of Desi Girl's father featured him wearing a black sweater and white shirt. For the unversed, Priyanka's father took his last breath in the year 2013 in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after battling cancer. He was survived by his wife Madhu Chopra, son Siddharth Chopra and daughter Priyanka.

Take a look at Priyanka's post for her late father here:

The actress in a recent interview opened up about how badly she missed him on her wedding with Nick Jonas which took place in the year 2018. Priyanka said, "I was getting married and I missed my dad so much at that time. I missed his presence so much knowing that my mom would be doing it all alone, when it was all that my dad wanted and would keep saying ‘Main suit kab silwaau, main suit kab silwaau’. It was very prevalent in my brain at that time and this definitely help me heal."

Priyanka, who is known for her collaboration with UNICEF and the UN recently raised her voice against the problem of child abuse in the country. She re-tweeted Smriti Z Irani's post and wrote, "The innocence of a child is so fragile, and the responsibility to protect that is one of paramount importance. Having personally heard so many horror stories, there are too many children who have endured the worst of humanity, and this is simply unacceptable. You can help stop the abuse...dial 1098 (India) to report it. Protect our children #Childline."

The innocence of a child is so fragile, and the responsibility to protect that is one of paramount importance. Having personally heard so many horror stories, there are too many children who have endured the worst of humanity, and this is simply unacceptable. (1/2) https://t.co/Et7QTCq8Y9 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2020

You can Help stop the abuse...dial 1098 (India) to report it.Protect our children #Childline



(2/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2020

Priyanka is currently quarantining with her singer husband at their Los Angeles house. On the professional front, she was last seen in the Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Her next project will be opposite actor Rajkummar Rao titled 'The White Tiger.'

