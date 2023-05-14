Priyanka Chopra dazzles in green at Parineeti-Raghav Chadha's engagement; shares inside photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra with Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha at the Kapurthala House in Delhi on Saturday. The two, who had sparked dating rumours some time back after they were spotted together have started their new journey now. After months of speculations, Parineeti and Raghav shared their official engagement pictures with fans. The ceremony was observed following Sikh rituals. For the occasion, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Delhi, dazzling in green. After the engagement, Priyanka seems all excited about the wedding of the newly-engaged couple.

She took to her Instagram handle to share adorable pictures from the ceremony including a stylish photo with her brother Siddharth. The elder sister captioned the post, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families, so fun to catch up with the fam!" The 'Citadel' actress opted for a parrot-green-coloured ruffled saree for the occasion. She also glamour matched it with an off-shoulder blouse. Priyanka opted for minimal jewellery and kept her tresses loose. She also greeted the paps with folded hands.

Priyanka Chopra posed with her brother Siddharth Chopra and Parineeti's father for the shutterbugs. She came to Delhi on Saturday morning.

The star-studded ceremony was also attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray attended the ceremony. After the ceremony, the couple took to Instagram to share the pictures. Parineeti and Raghav twinned over a white dress. Parineeti's caption read, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes! Waaheguru ji meher karan..." while Raghav wrote in the caption, "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! Waaheguruji meher karan..."

On the professional front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few.

