Poonam Pandey's Instagram handle hacked: Hope miscreant doesn't misuse it

A lot of celebrities in the last few days have become prey to social media hacking. And now another star who has fallen into the trap and she's none other than Poonam Pandey. The social media sensation went into complete shock when she came to know about the same. In an interview with Times Of India, she revealed that since social media is the primary source of engagement with fans, she is trying to reach the officials to get her account back. She even urged her fans to not respond to any of the messages coming from her old account and wished that the miscreant doesn’t misuse her handle.

Speaking to the portal, Poonam said, "I realised that my account was hacked into after I failed to log in. I am stressed because I am very active on Instagram and it has been wrongfully taken away from me. It has taken me years to establish a loyal fan base and it would be some time before I manage to retrieve it. I just hope the miscreant doesn’t misuse it.

I am trying to reach the Instagram officials and hoping to get my original account back. While my followers are connecting with me on Twitter, I have created a new page and hoping they will move to the new page. I urge everyone to not reply to anything that’s coming from my old Instagram account. Hopefully, this will get sorted out soon."

Just yesterday, Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday announced that her Twitter account has been hacked. Farah further informed that her Instagram account was also hacked but her husband Shirish Kunder has restored it. Not only hers but even Vikrant Massey's social media accounts including Facebook and Instagram got compromised.

Coming back to Pandey, she was recently in news when she filed an FIR against her husband Sam Bombay for domestic violence. She previously said that she wants to end her toxic and abusive marriage but later reconciled with him and shared lovable pictures on Instagram.