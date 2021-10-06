PM Modi condoles Ghanashyam Nayak, Arvind Trivedi deaths, says 'we lost two talented actors'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NARENDRAMODI PM Modi condoles Ghanashyam, Arvind Trivedi deaths

"We have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday as he condoled the deaths of veteran actors Ghanashyam Nayak and Arvind Trivedi. While Nayak was known for his role in the popular TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', Trivedi was best known for essaying the role of Ravan in the television show 'Ramayan'. The latter was also an ex parliamentarian.



PM Modi tweeted, "Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was also extremely kind and humble".

"We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti."

Actor Ghanashyam Nayak passed away on Sunday (October 3) at the age of 77. The senior actor had undergone surgery last year after getting diagnosed with cancer. While he had resumed work this year, he fell ill and succumed to it. During his career, Nayak worked in around 100 Gujarati and Hindi films, along with his work in approximately 350 Hindi Television serials. READ: Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak laid to rest in presence of family, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' team

Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, took to his Twitter handle and shared condolence for the actor's demise. He tweeted, "Gujarati theatre has suffered a great loss due to the untimely demise of the famous Shri Ghanshyambhai Nayak, nicknamed 'Natukaka' from the serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

On the other hand, Arvind Trivedi died on Tuesday (October 5) night. He was 82 when he breathed his last. The actor, who was unwell and was even unable to walk, died due to a heart attack in Mumbai. Arvind's last rites were performed on Wednesday, around 8 am.

Apart from his acting stints, Arvind also dabbled in politics by serving as a Member of Parliament from 1991 to 1996. For a brief period, between 2002 and 2003, the late actor had also served as an acting chairman for the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC).